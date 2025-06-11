Hyderabad: Classic Garden Function Hall Seized by Gudimalkapur Police Over Repeated Violations

Hyderabad: In a firm crackdown on noise pollution and public nuisance, the Gudimalkapur Police seized the New Classic Garden Function Hall after repeated violations of sound regulations, including a loud late-night DJ party held on May 2–3. Authorities stated the venue had been warned multiple times in the past but continued to operate in violation of civic norms.

Late-Night DJ Party Sparks Action

At around 12:30 AM on the night of May 2, ASI Abid Ali of P.S. Gudimalkapur, while on night patrol near Pillar No. 104, noticed excessively loud DJ music coming from the Classic Garden Function Hall. Accompanied by officers J. Raju and Mahaboob, ASI Abid recorded the noise levels for evidence. The DJ was identified as I. Shiva (23), a technician from Balkampet, who was hired by Naveen Kumar to perform at a wedding reception organized by S. Sudheer Kumar in coordination with Function Hall Manager Mohd. Anwar Ali and Owner A. Susheel Kumar.

DJ Operator Detained, Case Registered

The DJ operator and his equipment were seized and brought to the police station. A case was registered as Crime No. 93/2025 under Sections 280, 282, 292, 125, 223(b) r/w 3(5) BNS, and the investigation is being led by Sub-Inspector Syed Saduddin.

Repeated Violations Prompt Seizure

Police confirmed that the function hall had been previously warned about sound pollution violations but continued to allow high-volume musical events during night hours. Citing repeated offenses, the police submitted a detailed report to the Hon’ble Special Executive Magistrate, Hyderabad District, recommending the venue’s closure.

After reviewing the report, Magistrate Smt. Shashirekha issued orders for immediate seizure of the property.

Function Hall Sealed by Authorities

On June 11, 2025, the seizure was executed with the support of court staff and under the supervision of the Station House Officer of Gudimalkapur P.S. The premises were sealed to prevent further unlawful events and to enforce sound pollution regulations.

Police Issue Warning to Other Venues

Police emphasized that this action is a warning to all function hall owners and event organizers to strictly adhere to legal noise limits and operational timings. The department reiterated its commitment to ensuring public peace and health, warning that similar actions will be taken against violators in the future.

“Public nuisance in the name of celebrations will not be tolerated. This seizure reflects our zero-tolerance policy towards noise pollution and illegal event operations.”