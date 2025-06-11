Prostitution Racket Busted in Banjara Hills: Organizer, Staff, and Customers Apprehended

Hyderabad: In a late-night operation on June 10, 2025, the Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone Team, in coordination with Banjara Hills Police, raided a brothel house operating in the upscale Banjara Hills area. The operation resulted in the arrest of six individuals, including the organizer, housekeeping staff, and customers, while four women were rescued from the premises.

Key Accused and Roles Identified

The main accused has been identified as Kummetha Narender Reddy (30), a native of Ananthapur district in Andhra Pradesh, who had been running the prostitution racket. Reddy allegedly charged customers ₹4,000–₹5,000 per session and paid the female workers a fixed salary for their services.

Two individuals from Bihar, Anand Kumar (30) and Rahul Kumar (26), were working as housekeeping staff at the brothel house.

Customers Caught in the Act

Three customers were also apprehended during the raid:

V. Ayyan Kodiswaran (62), a businessman from Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu

(62), a businessman from Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu Ushkelwar Srinivas (51), a gumastha from Nizamabad, Telangana

(51), a gumastha from Nizamabad, Telangana R. Narender Kumar (38), a businessman from Champapet, Hyderabad

Women Rescued, Cash and Phones Seized

Four female workers were rescued from the brothel. Police seized:

₹26,500 in cash

Seven mobile phones used for communication between customers and sex workers

Swift Action by Task Force and Local Police

The raid was led by Inspector CH. Yadander, Sub-Inspector G. Naveen, and their team from the West Zone Task Force in collaboration with personnel from Banjara Hills Police Station.

DCP’s Statement

YVS Sudheendra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, confirmed the arrests and commended the efforts of the teams involved in the operation. He emphasized the police’s continued commitment to cracking down on immoral trafficking and maintaining law and order across the city.