Hyderabad: Interstate Drug Peddling Racket Busted: Rachakonda Police Seize 20 KGs of Hashish Oil, Two Arrested

In a major success against narcotics trafficking, the Special Operations Team (SOT) LB Nagar Zone and Abdullapurmet Police have busted an interstate drug peddling racket and arrested two accused, seizing 20 kilograms of Hashish Oil worth ₹1.2 crore.

Accused Identified; Hash Oil Seized

The accused have been identified as:

Pangi Keshava Rao alias Kesha (40) from Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Andhra Pradesh

from Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Andhra Pradesh Jayaram Khemundu (26) from Koraput district, Odisha

From their possession, police seized:

20 KGs of Hashish Oil

3 mobile phones

₹870 in cash

Also Read: Cab Driver Robbery Case Solved: Asif Nagar Police Nab Accused, Recover Stolen Phone and Knife

Drug Trafficking Route: AP & Odisha to Bengaluru via Hyderabad

According to police, the accused were procuring Hashish Oil from Krishna, a childhood friend of Keshava Rao and the main supplier, who is currently absconding. The oil was sourced from Hukumpeta, AP, and meant for buyers in Bengaluru using Hyderabad as a transit hub.

Investigators revealed that around 35-40 kg of Ganja is used to produce just 1 kg of Hashish Oil, indicating the large-scale impact of the seized contraband.

Arrested During a Sting Operation

Based on credible intelligence, the SOT and Abdullapurmet Police conducted a sting operation on June 11, 2025, at Sampoorna Hotel near ORR, Peddamberpet. The accused were waiting to hand over the consignment to a Bengaluru-based buyer when police apprehended them.

Ongoing Investigation and Appeals

The hunt for Krishna and the Bengaluru buyer is ongoing. Authorities are also verifying the criminal background of the arrested individuals—Keshava Rao has a previous NDPS case registered by Anakapally Town Police.

Rachakonda Police’s Continued Commitment

Commissioner of Police G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, and senior officers K. Manohar (Incharge DCP, LB Nagar) and MD. Shakir Hussain (Addl. DCP, SOT) oversaw the operation. Police reiterated their strong stance on drug control, emphasizing continued vigilance, community cooperation, and awareness campaigns to eliminate drug-related threats.

Public Relations Officer,

Rachakonda Police Commissionerate