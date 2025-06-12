Telangana CM, Kishan Reddy, Owaisi Express Grief Over Plane Crash

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed profound sorrow over the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad. In a post shared by the Telangana CMO on X, Reddy prayed for the safety and well-being of all 242 passengers and crew members. He also urged the Central Government to carry out immediate and effective relief operations for the victims and their families.

Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Offer Condolences

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy extended his prayers for the early recovery of those injured and shared his sympathies with everyone affected by the crash. Fellow Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar also voiced his concern, saying, “The collective hope remains strong for the safety and survival of those onboard. My heartfelt prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their families.”

Owaisi Calls for Thorough Investigation

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi reacted with concern over the incident, calling it a “disaster” and demanding a thorough probe into the circumstances of the crash. He extended prayers for the victims and their loved ones.

Crash Details

The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed in a residential area of Meghaninagar shortly after take-off on Thursday afternoon. The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including passengers and crew. Many casualties are feared, and rescue operations are currently underway.