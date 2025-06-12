India’s History of Air Disasters: A Timeline of Major Aviation Tragedies

New Delhi: The tragic crash of a London-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, has once again brought India’s aviation safety record into focus. Over the years, the country has witnessed several devastating air accidents — from runway overshoots at tabletop airports to mid-air collisions.

Here’s a look at some of the most significant aviation disasters in Indian history:

Air India Express Flight 1344 – Kozhikode (2020)

On August 7, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Air India Express Flight 1344, part of the Vande Bharat repatriation mission, skidded off the tabletop runway at Kozhikode International Airport in heavy rain. The aircraft broke apart after plunging into a valley, killing 21 people, including both pilots, out of 190 onboard.

Air India Express Flight 812 – Mangaluru (2010)

On May 22, 2010, Flight 812 from Dubai overshot the runway at Mangaluru’s tabletop airport and crashed into a gorge. The Boeing 737-800 caught fire, resulting in 158 fatalities. The crash raised serious concerns about safety protocols at challenging airport locations.

Alliance Air Flight 7412 – Patna (2000)

On July 17, 2000, the aircraft crashed into a residential area in Patna while attempting to land, killing 60 people, including five on the ground. Investigators cited improper handling during final approach, leading to a fatal stall.

Charkhi Dadri Mid-Air Collision – Haryana (1996)

India’s worst aviation disaster occurred on November 12, 1996, when Saudia Flight 763 and Kazakhstan Airlines Flight 1907 collided mid-air near Charkhi Dadri, killing 349 people. The tragedy prompted India to mandate Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS) on all commercial aircraft.

Indian Airlines Flight 605 – Bengaluru (1990)

On February 14, 1990, an Airbus A320 crashed short of Bengaluru’s HAL Airport runway, killing 92 people. The investigation revealed pilot error and inexperience with the aircraft’s advanced digital systems as contributing factors.

Indian Airlines Flight 113 – Ahmedabad (1988)

On October 19, 1988, poor visibility led to a crash during approach to Ahmedabad Airport, killing 133 out of 135 passengers. The aircraft hit trees before crashing, with findings pointing to pilot error and inadequate weather updates.

Air India Flight 855 – Mumbai (1978)

Just 101 seconds after takeoff on January 1, 1978, a Boeing 747 en route to Dubai crashed into the Arabian Sea off Mumbai, killing all 213 onboard. A faulty instrument and spatial disorientation in night-time conditions were blamed.

Indian Airlines Flight 440 – Delhi (1973)

On May 31, 1973, during its approach to Delhi’s Palam Airport, the aircraft struck high-tension wires amid bad weather, leading to 48 fatalities out of 65 onboard. Among the deceased was Mohan Kumaramangalam, a prominent Indian politician.

Aviation Safety Remains Under Scrutiny

Each of these disasters has led to new regulations, safety measures, and investigations, significantly shaping India’s aviation policy. While modern systems have improved overall safety, Thursday’s crash in Ahmedabad is a stark reminder of the need for constant vigilance and preparedness in air travel.