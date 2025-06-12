Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Five Shocking Videos Show Moment Air India Flight Went Down

Ahmedabad: A major aviation tragedy struck on Thursday afternoon when a London-bound Air India flight AI-171, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The incident occurred around 2:00 PM, with several casualties feared, though the official death toll has yet to be confirmed.

Flight Loses Altitude Quickly, Crashes in Meghaninagar

The Boeing 787 aircraft (VT-ANB), which had departed at 1:39 PM IST from runway 23, reportedly issued a MAYDAY call moments after takeoff. However, there was no response to subsequent communications from Air Traffic Control (ATC). The aircraft crashed in the Meghaninagar area, just beyond the airport perimeter, triggering a massive explosion and fire.

Smoke Visible for Miles; Crash Site Shows Wreckage

Thick plumes of black smoke were visible for miles, and local media cameras captured visuals of the wreckage. The crash site was cordoned off as emergency responders began rescue and firefighting operations.

Also Read: Air India Plane Crash: Major Tragedy in Ahmedabad as Flight Crashes Near Residential Area

Emergency Services Rush to the Scene

Fire services, police, and medical teams responded swiftly to the crash. Several of the injured were transported to the Ahmedabad City Civil Hospital for treatment. Eyewitness videos and social media footage captured the exact moment of the crash, showing the aircraft descending rapidly before impact.

DGCA Releases Preliminary Details

A senior official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who had 8,200 flying hours, along with First Officer Clive Kundar, with 1,100 hours of experience. The aircraft lost altitude immediately after takeoff and crashed outside the airport boundary, the DGCA source said.

Air India issued a statement on its official X handle, confirming the incident:

“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and our X handle.”

NDRF Teams Deployed for Rescue Operations

The plane crashed directly on the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar.

Many MBBS students have lost their lives.

This is one of the most heartbreaking tragedies the city has seen. 💔#Ahmedabad #BJMedicalCollege #PlaneCrash #AhmedabadPlanecrash https://t.co/Mqel1tLP3s pic.twitter.com/yg3Tt3QmO4 — Shahcastic – Mota bhai 😎 (@shahcastic) June 12, 2025

A total of six teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), including 90 personnel from Gandhinagar and additional teams from Vadodara, were deployed to assist with rescue and recovery operations at the crash site.

Aviation Minister and Central Leaders Respond

The plane crashed directly on the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar.



Many MBBS students have lost their lives. This is one of the most heartbreaking tragedies the city has seen. 💔#Ahmedabad #BJMedicalCollege #PlaneCrash #AhmedabadPlanecrash pic.twitter.com/PJuoIcHSVk — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 12, 2025

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed shock over the incident, stating:

“Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on the highest alert. Rescue teams have been mobilised and all efforts are being made to provide medical aid and relief support.”

Amit Shah Assures Central Assistance

Air India Tragic Crash — What We Know So Far



• 40 to 110 feared dead (News18: 40, TimesNow: 110)



• Flight AI171 (Ahmedabad-London), 242 onboard



• 169 Indians, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, 1 Canadian



• Plane crashed into a doctors’ hostel



• Airport closed, flights suspended https://t.co/JasQ2VbSUV pic.twitter.com/h6oUaav05H — RT (@RT_com) June 12, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state’s Home Minister, and the Police Commissioner. Shah assured full Central government support and coordination in the rescue efforts.

#ahmedabadplanecrash: Visuals show a part of the crashed Air India's AI-171 aircraft atop a building. #Airindia #Planecrash #Ahmedabad #Gujarat #Flightcrash



(Disclaimer: Lokmat Times can not verify the authenticity of the video)



(Source- Third Party) pic.twitter.com/Ap9gzDYe6R — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) June 12, 2025

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directed officials to undertake immediate rescue and relief measures and ensure timely medical treatment for the injured. The state government is working in coordination with central agencies to manage the situation.