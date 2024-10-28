CM Nitish Kumar calls NDA meet in Patna

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting with the key leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at his official residence in Patna on Monday.

This gathering, set to commence at 11.30 a.m. will bring together senior leaders from various NDA ally parties, including all NDA Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), 20-point committee chairpersons, and district presidents. Union Ministers may also participate, indicating the importance of this gathering.

The meeting, as confirmed by JD(U) Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Neeraj Kumar, is intended to display a unity of NDA members in Bihar.

The primary objective is to advance campaign planning for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with constituent parties such as the JD(U), BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha aligning for a unified campaign effort.

Beyond election preparations, the discussion will focus on strategies for effectively communicating the achievements and initiatives of the NDA government in Bihar to the public.

This move has also fueled speculation that the Assembly elections could be held earlier than anticipated, although no official confirmation has been made.

The high-stakes meeting called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar comes at a significant moment, with by-elections underway on four Assembly seats in the state — a test many see as a precursor to the 2025 Assembly elections.

The gathering brings together NDA allies to tackle emerging political challenges, including the rise of new political entities, such as Prashant Kishor’s party and the anticipated party formation by R.C.P. Singh on October 31.

The meeting aims to align strategies to counter these new entrants as well as have a discussion on internal issues and opposition pressures.

Key topics expected on the agenda include addressing public discomfort with policies like prohibition and the controversial smart meter installations, both of which have stirred criticism and become focal points for the opposition.

Furthermore, statements by certain NDA leaders have occasionally created friction among the allies, underscoring the need for a unified communication approach.

CM Nitish Kumar will lead the coalition in the 2025 elections, and this meeting represents a critical step in uniting NDA allies for an effective campaign.

Since this is the first major assembly of NDA leaders in Bihar following Nitish Kumar’s return to the NDA fold, it has drawn significant attention. The outcomes will likely shape the direction of the NDA’s strategy as they look to reinforce their position in Bihar ahead of the election.