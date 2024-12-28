CM Omar Abdullah Urges Swift Action to Restore Essential Services After Heavy Snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a crucial video conference on Saturday with district officials across the Union Territory to review snow clearance operations and the restoration of essential services following the heavy snowfall that has disrupted normal life in the Kashmir Valley.

The snowfall, which began on Friday, has caused significant disruption in several districts, leading to power outages, water supply issues, and traffic blockages. In response, CM Abdullah instructed Deputy Commissioners to personally supervise the snow clearance efforts and ensure that areas are cleared thoroughly to prevent freezing road conditions as temperatures continue to drop.

Action Plan to Restore Normalcy

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioners provided updates on the restoration of power, water supply, and emergency responses to the inclement weather. Abdullah emphasized the need for a proactive approach, urging officials to deploy adequate manpower and machinery to expedite the clearance process. He also stressed the importance of documenting snow clearance with photographic evidence to ensure comprehensive operations.

90% of Water Supply Restored

The Chief Engineer of Public Health Engineering (PHE) informed the CM that 90% of the water supply in the valley has been restored, with efforts underway to address the remaining 10%. The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu confirmed that power and water supply in Jammu districts remained unaffected by the snowfall, while the Chief Secretary assured that progress is being made in restoring electricity feeders across the valley.

Medical Services and Tourism Assistance

The Chief Minister also focused on ensuring that medical services remain uninterrupted. He directed that 100% attendance of doctors and paramedical staff be maintained in district and sub-district hospitals to handle emergencies. Special instructions were given to Deputy Commissioner Budgam to coordinate with airport authorities and assist stranded tourists, providing transportation as needed.

Ensuring Availability of Essential Supplies

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir confirmed that sufficient stocks of essential commodities, including food and other civil supplies, are available in all districts, ensuring that there will be no shortage for residents during this challenging time.

Call for Vigilance and Coordination

CM Abdullah commended the efforts of officials and urged them to remain vigilant and responsive to the needs of the people during this crisis. He highlighted the importance of seamless coordination between district administrations and government offices to mitigate the snowfall’s impact on public life and restore normalcy swiftly.