Fresh Snowfall Blankets Kashmir, Disrupts Air, Road, and Rail Traffic

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall starting Friday afternoon, leading to widespread disruptions in air, road, and train services.

This long-awaited snowfall, while bringing relief to residents, has also created significant challenges for transportation and daily life.

Major Disruptions in Kashmir

Road Traffic

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, a critical link between the Valley and the rest of India, remains closed for all vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall near the Nayug Tunnel.

Traffic Department officials report that clearance efforts are being hampered by continuous snowfall.

Air Traffic

Operations at the Srinagar International Airport were severely affected, with 80% of flights canceled due to poor visibility and heavy snow accumulation. Airport Director Javed Anjum confirmed the cancellations early Saturday morning, grounding flights for both arrivals and departures.

Train Services

Train services on the Banihal-Baramulla section were suspended on Saturday as snow accumulated on the tracks, making it unsafe for operations. Railway officials are monitoring the situation and will resume services once conditions stabilize.

Snowfall Intensity Across Kashmir

South Kashmir: Received the heaviest snowfall, with some areas accumulating up to two feet of snow.

Central Kashmir: Moderate snowfall was recorded, with six inches of snow in Srinagar city.

North Kashmir: Light to moderate snowfall was observed in most areas.

Gulmarg Ski Resort: Minimum temperature recorded at -5°C, adding to the winter charm.

The Srinagar Meteorological Centre forecasts an improvement in weather conditions by Saturday afternoon, though isolated rain or snow showers may persist until late evening.

Temperatures across the Valley hovered near the freezing point, intensifying the winter chill.

Impact on Residents

The snowfall has brought relief to Kashmiris, particularly those in rural areas, as it replenishes water levels in rivers and other water bodies. This is critical for agriculture-dependent communities who were concerned about depleting water resources due to a prolonged dry winter.

Residents, however, have been advised to take precautions while traveling and to stay updated with weather advisories.

