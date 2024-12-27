Light Rain and Snowfall Expected in Jammu & Kashmir in the Next 24 Hours

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) continues to experience intense cold conditions, with the Meteorological Department forecasting light rain and snowfall across the region during the next 24 hours.

As winter deepens, this weather system is expected to affect the plains of Jammu division and the higher reaches of the Valley, potentially bringing some relief to the prolonged dry spell that has raised concerns among local farmers and orchardists.

According to the MET department, light rain is anticipated in the plains of Jammu division, while snowfall is expected to cover the higher altitudes of the Valley, including popular hill stations.

However, this forecast does not promise a substantial amount of precipitation, which has become a growing concern due to its potential impact on agricultural production.

Farmers and orchardists worry that the lack of consistent rainfall could significantly affect the upcoming Rani crop and the apple production in 2025, critical to the region’s economy.

Temperature Outlook

On Friday morning, temperatures continued to dip across the region, with Srinagar recording a low of -7.3°C, Gulmarg -6°C, and Pahalgam at a chilling -8°C. In Jammu city, temperatures remained milder, with a minimum of 8°C, while nearby areas such as Katra, Batote, Banihal, and Bhaderwah reported temperatures between -1.8°C and 7.4°C.

These frigid conditions are typical of the ongoing ‘Chillai Kalan,’ the 40-day period of intense winter cold in the region.

This phase is traditionally marked by heavy snowfall, which is essential for replenishing the perennial water reservoirs that sustain rivers, lakes, streams, and springs throughout the summer months. The lack of significant snowfall raises concerns over the potential for severe water shortages in the warmer seasons.

Health Concerns and Safety Measures

The dry and cold winter conditions also pose health risks, especially to vulnerable groups. The combination of extreme cold and lowering daytime temperatures can lead to frostbite in the elderly and children.

Doctors have strongly advised against exposing children and the elderly to sub-zero temperatures, urging them to wear warm clothing to prevent hypothermia and chest-related illnesses.

Local customs in Kashmir provide some warmth during these extreme conditions. The traditional “Pheran,” a loose tweed overgarment, is commonly worn, and many people carry the “Kangri,” an earthen firepot woven into a basket of willow wicker, which provides instant warmth in the cold.

Impact of a Snowless Winter on Agriculture

A snowless winter would have severe consequences for J&K’s agricultural landscape. The state’s farmers heavily rely on the snowfall during the Chillai Kalan to ensure water availability for crops throughout the year.

Without enough snow, the rivers and streams may dry up, leading to water scarcity in the summer. This would have a devastating impact on both the agricultural and economic sectors, which depend heavily on consistent water supply for irrigation.