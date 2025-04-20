CM Rekha Gupta Slams AAP Over Corruption, Introduces Smart Water Tankers for Delhi’s Crisis

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched a fresh attack on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government, accusing them of deep-rooted corruption, financial mismanagement, and leaving behind a significant debt burden. The CM was speaking at the flag-off event of 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers, a new initiative aimed at addressing the city’s ongoing water crisis.

CM Rekha Gupta Criticizes AAP Government’s Financial Mismanagement

During the event held at Nirankari Ground in Burari, CM Rekha Gupta expressed frustration over the previous administration’s actions, which, according to her, left Delhi with massive debts and a tarnished legacy.

“The previous governments emptied the treasury, leaving behind a debt of Rs 6,000 crore, solely related to the metro project,” CM Gupta said. She further criticized the state of governance, emphasizing that corruption cases related to the AAP administration were surfacing daily.

“It is so shameful that every day, a new corruption case from the previous government is surfacing,” Gupta added, as she outlined her vision for a transparent and efficient Delhi government.

Commitment to Eradicating Corruption

The Chief Minister assured that under her leadership, no official, department, or individual would be allowed to engage in corrupt practices. She highlighted her government’s commitment to eradicating corruption from all levels of governance.

“We are taking each step in a planned and strategic manner to ensure the welfare of Delhi, and we are working tirelessly to bring transparency in every department,” Gupta stated.

GPS-Enabled Water Tankers to Tackle Water Crisis

The 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers were launched to provide real-time tracking of water delivery, especially in areas with limited or no access to piped water. The initiative, led by the Delhi Jal Board, aims to address the growing demand for clean drinking water while also improving accountability and transparency.

Tracking and Accountability for Water Delivery

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma spoke about the digital transformation brought by the new initiative. He said that the tankers would be equipped with sensors that would allow the public to track water delivery via a mobile app.

“The previous government created a swamp in Delhi, but under this administration, we are transforming it. We are bringing change and will continue to do so,” Verma said, referencing the government’s vision for cleaner, greener Delhi.

A Vision for a Cleaner, Safer Delhi

Verma also laid out the government’s broader vision for the capital, which includes a safe, livable, and beautiful city with clean roads, well-maintained parks, green spaces, and functioning street lights. The aim is to beautify the city, clean the riverfront, and make it more liveable for all Delhiites.

“We are committed to completing these projects in a time-bound manner, ensuring that Delhi becomes a safer and more enjoyable place for its citizens,” he concluded.

A New Command Centre for Real-Time Tracking

A newly established Command Centre at Nirankari Ground will oversee the operation of these tankers, tracking movement, speed, and delivery schedules. The integration of technology into the water distribution system will help tackle the challenges of water theft, misuse, and unequal distribution.