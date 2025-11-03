Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Flags Off Aerial Electromagnetic Survey for SLBC Tunnel in Nagarkurnool

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched the aerial electromagnetic survey for SLBC tunnel works at Mannevari Palli village of  Achampeta mandal in Nagarkurnool district on Monday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf3 November 2025 - 21:00
CM Revanth Reddy Flags Off Aerial Electromagnetic Survey for SLBC Tunnel in Nagarkurnool
CM Revanth Reddy Flags Off Aerial Electromagnetic Survey for SLBC Tunnel in Nagarkurnool

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched the aerial electromagnetic survey for SLBC tunnel works at Mannevari Palli village of  Achampeta mandal in Nagarkurnool district on Monday.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, reached Mannevari Palli near the SLBC tunnel in a chopper from Begumpet airport and inspected the helicopter, which is being used for the survey.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Orders Probe, Announces ₹7 Lakh Ex Gratia for Chevella Bus Tragedy Victims

The Chief Minister flagged off the helicopter operations at the SLBC outlet near Mannevari Palle. On the occasion, Revanth Reddy also flew in a separate helicopter along with the surveying helicopter for a few kilometers and reviewed the survey from an aerial view.

The important heliborne magnetic survey is being carried out under the supervision of NGRI. The survey will be carried out with a special transmitter installed in the helicopter, and the geological data will be collected up to a depth of 1000 meters in the ground. This high-tech survey will also help to identify shear zones and water flows inside the ground.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf3 November 2025 - 21:00
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button