CM Revanth Reddy Flags Off Aerial Electromagnetic Survey for SLBC Tunnel in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched the aerial electromagnetic survey for SLBC tunnel works at Mannevari Palli village of Achampeta mandal in Nagarkurnool district on Monday.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, reached Mannevari Palli near the SLBC tunnel in a chopper from Begumpet airport and inspected the helicopter, which is being used for the survey.

The Chief Minister flagged off the helicopter operations at the SLBC outlet near Mannevari Palle. On the occasion, Revanth Reddy also flew in a separate helicopter along with the surveying helicopter for a few kilometers and reviewed the survey from an aerial view.

The important heliborne magnetic survey is being carried out under the supervision of NGRI. The survey will be carried out with a special transmitter installed in the helicopter, and the geological data will be collected up to a depth of 1000 meters in the ground. This high-tech survey will also help to identify shear zones and water flows inside the ground.