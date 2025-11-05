CM Revanth Reddy in Jubilee Hills: Congress Is the True Guardian of Secularism and Minority Rights

Hyderabad: As part of his campaign for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met with residents of Shaikpet on Tuesday, reiterating that the Congress Party has always stood firmly by the minorities and remains committed to protecting secular and democratic values in India.

Speaking to the crowd, Revanth Reddy reminded people that it was the Congress Party that laid the foundation for the country’s secular fabric and worked relentlessly to uphold democratic principles. “It is the Congress that established and safeguarded the inclusive and democratic environment of this nation,” he said.

Drawing a clear political contrast, the Chief Minister stated, “Rahul Gandhi and I stand on one side — while Narendra Modi and K. Chandrashekar Rao are on the other. This may be a by-election, but it is a significant opportunity to expose the dark alliance between the BJP and BRS and their conspiracies against minorities.”

Revanth Reddy emphasized that the outcome of the Jubilee Hills by-election will serve as an encouragement for the state government to continue implementing its large-scale development and welfare programs. He urged voters to view this election as a step toward equal opportunities, social harmony, and inclusive growth.

“This victory should be a symbol of support for our people’s government — a government working for the city’s development, respect for all communities, and equitable opportunities for every section of society,” Revanth Reddy said. He appealed to the electorate to vote beyond caste and religious lines, stressing that Jubilee Hills should make a progressive and united decision.