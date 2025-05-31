CM Revanth Reddy – Nagarjuna and Wife Amala Meet Telangana CM Personally – Here’s Why!

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, along with his wife Amala, paid a special visit to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence. The meeting, which was both personal and significant, has now become a hot topic on social media, especially with photos and videos going viral.

Wedding Bells for Akhil Akkineni and Jaanu Zainab

The purpose of Nagarjuna’s visit was to extend a formal invitation to the Chief Minister for the upcoming wedding of his younger son, Akhil Akkineni. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, sources claim that the wedding is scheduled to take place on June 6. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this event ever since Akhil got engaged to Zainab Rouddy on November 26, 2023, in a grand ceremony.

Wedding Venue and Reception Details

Reports suggest that, like his elder brother Naga Chaitanya, Akhil’s wedding will also be held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Following the intimate wedding, a lavish reception is expected to be hosted in Rajasthan, adding to the grandeur of the celebration. Preparations for the wedding festivities are already underway.

Akhil’s Upcoming Film: Lenin

On the professional front, Akhil Akkineni is currently working on his upcoming film titled “Lenin”. The film is being directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, who impressed audiences with “Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha”. Actress Sreeleela will be playing the female lead in this mass-action entertainer, which is set against a Rayalaseema backdrop.

Film Posters and Glimpses Impress Fans

Posters and glimpses released from the “Lenin” movie have already captured the attention of fans, building anticipation for the release. The movie promises to showcase Akhil in a never-before-seen avatar, and it is expected to hit theaters soon.