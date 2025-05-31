WhatsApp Update: Shocking News for Apple and Android Users – Services to Stop on These Models from Tomorrow!

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging app, will soon stop working on several older Android and iPhone models. Starting June 1, Meta has announced that WhatsApp services will no longer be supported on outdated smartphone models due to compatibility and security limitations.

Millions of users across the globe, including both Android and iOS users, will be affected. The decision is aimed at ensuring user safety and better integration with the latest features and updates.

iPhones Losing WhatsApp Support

If you’re using one of the older iPhones listed below, WhatsApp will stop functioning on your device after June 1, 2025:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st Generation)

Users are advised to upgrade their iOS version or switch to a newer iPhone to continue using WhatsApp seamlessly.

Android Phones That Will No Longer Support WhatsApp

Meta has also announced that WhatsApp will not work on several older Android devices. Here’s the list of affected models:

Samsung Galaxy S4

Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Sony Xperia Z1

LG G2

Huawei Ascend P6

Moto G (1st Gen)

Motorola RAZR HD

Moto E

These phones either cannot support the latest Android versions or lack the hardware capacity to run WhatsApp updates effectively.

Why Meta is Ending Support

The primary reasons for discontinuing support are:

Security concerns on older devices

on older devices Lack of compatibility with the latest WhatsApp updates

with the latest WhatsApp updates Improved features requiring updated operating systems

Meta encourages users of affected devices to upgrade their operating systems if possible or consider purchasing newer models to avoid interruption.

What Users Should Do

If your phone is on the list:

Backup your WhatsApp chats immediately

Transfer your data to a newer device

Upgrade to the latest version of Android or iOS

Consider purchasing a new smartphone for continued access

WhatsApp remains an essential communication tool for messaging, file sharing, voice and video calls. To maintain uninterrupted access, upgrading your phone is strongly recommended.