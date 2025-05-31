Discomfort has a way of showing you just how much you are capable of, says Samantha
Actress and producer Samantha shared some inspiring life lessons and fitness tips on Saturday, emphasizing how discomfort reveals a person’s true potential.
Chennai: Actress and producer Samantha shared some inspiring life lessons and fitness tips on Saturday, emphasizing how discomfort reveals a person’s true potential.
Table of Contents
On her Instagram page, Samantha posted a video of herself lifting a 90 kg barbell, accompanied by a motivational message.
Also Read: Black Plum | The Health-Giving Black Plum: A Divine Remedy for Kidney and Sugar (Diabetes) Patients
Discovering Yourself by Pushing Beyond Comfort Zones
Samantha wrote, “Every time I’ve moved beyond what felt safe or familiar, I’ve discovered something new about myself.” She added, “It’s not easy, but discomfort has a way of showing you just how much you’re capable of. Today, it looked like lifting 90 kgs — something I never thought I could do, until I did.”
Strength Builds Quietly Over Time
The actress reflected on her fitness journey, saying, “Strength builds quietly — until one day, you’re lifting 100. Not bad for someone who once struggled with jar lids.”
Choosing Growth Over Shortcuts
Samantha revealed that she has recently been prioritizing meaningful growth over shortcuts, stating, “Growth isn’t about doing more. It’s about doing what you believe in. Even if it’s slower. Even if it’s harder. That’s where it feels real.”
The Power of Action and Clarity
Quoting Rumi, Samantha shared, “As you start to walk on the way, the way appears.” She explained, “Clarity doesn’t come before action. It comes from action.”
Rest is a Necessity, Not a Reward
Finally, Samantha highlighted the importance of rest, saying, “I’m learning that rest isn’t a reward. It’s a requirement.”
Samantha’s Journey as a Producer
Recently, Samantha ventured into film production with the movie Subham. In an interview with IANS, she expressed her passion for championing stories that resonate with modern women.
She said, “I really do want to champion projects that resonate with the modern woman and I’m really excited to help shape these stories and shape stories that reflect our perspectives and do that with an incredible amount of authenticity and depth.”
Subham, produced under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures, is a family entertainer blending humor, horror, and suspense. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film stars Shriya Kontham and Charan Peri.