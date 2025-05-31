Discomfort has a way of showing you just how much you are capable of, says Samantha

Chennai: Actress and producer Samantha shared some inspiring life lessons and fitness tips on Saturday, emphasizing how discomfort reveals a person’s true potential.

On her Instagram page, Samantha posted a video of herself lifting a 90 kg barbell, accompanied by a motivational message.

Discovering Yourself by Pushing Beyond Comfort Zones

Samantha wrote, “Every time I’ve moved beyond what felt safe or familiar, I’ve discovered something new about myself.” She added, “It’s not easy, but discomfort has a way of showing you just how much you’re capable of. Today, it looked like lifting 90 kgs — something I never thought I could do, until I did.”

Strength Builds Quietly Over Time

The actress reflected on her fitness journey, saying, “Strength builds quietly — until one day, you’re lifting 100. Not bad for someone who once struggled with jar lids.”

Choosing Growth Over Shortcuts

Samantha revealed that she has recently been prioritizing meaningful growth over shortcuts, stating, “Growth isn’t about doing more. It’s about doing what you believe in. Even if it’s slower. Even if it’s harder. That’s where it feels real.”

The Power of Action and Clarity

Quoting Rumi, Samantha shared, “As you start to walk on the way, the way appears.” She explained, “Clarity doesn’t come before action. It comes from action.”

Rest is a Necessity, Not a Reward

Finally, Samantha highlighted the importance of rest, saying, “I’m learning that rest isn’t a reward. It’s a requirement.”

Samantha’s Journey as a Producer

Recently, Samantha ventured into film production with the movie Subham. In an interview with IANS, she expressed her passion for championing stories that resonate with modern women.

She said, “I really do want to champion projects that resonate with the modern woman and I’m really excited to help shape these stories and shape stories that reflect our perspectives and do that with an incredible amount of authenticity and depth.”

Subham, produced under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures, is a family entertainer blending humor, horror, and suspense. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film stars Shriya Kontham and Charan Peri.