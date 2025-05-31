Black Plum | The Health-Giving Black Plum: A Divine Remedy for Kidney and Sugar (Diabetes) Patients

Ramayampet: The much-awaited Jamun (also known as Allaneredu) season has arrived, bringing the delicious, sweet, and slightly tangy fruits to the markets. These fresh Jamuns are attracting a lot of attention as almost everyone loves their unique taste. Doctors also recommend these fruits for their health benefits, especially for patients with diabetes and kidney problems.

Health Benefits of Jamun: A Natural Remedy for Various Ailments

Medical experts highlight the exceptional medicinal properties of Jamun. These fruits act as a divine medicine for diabetes and kidney-related illnesses. The trees were once commonly found in household yards but are now mostly growing in forest areas. Hybrid varieties of Jamun have recently hit the market in large quantities, increasing their demand. While regular Jamuns are sold at around ₹100 per kilogram, hybrid ones can cost up to ₹150 per kilogram.

Jamun Harvesting and Market Trends in Villages

Every year, during May and June, laborers from rural areas wake up early to trek into forests to collect Jamun fruits, which they then bring to town markets for sale. This seasonal activity provides livelihood to many daily wage workers, although hybrid Jamun sales have recently posed challenges to some laborers.

Jamun’s Benefits for Pregnant Women and Chronic Patients

Government doctor Dr. Haripriya explains that Jamuns contain abundant vitamins and antioxidants that help eliminate toxins from the body and have a delicious taste that appeals to many. Pregnant women particularly benefit from consuming these fruits. Jamun also serves as a tonic for people suffering from diabetes, kidney diseases, mouth ulcers, oral cancer, and urinary issues. Consuming powdered Jamun seeds helps control sugar levels and alleviates tooth-related problems.

Jamun’s Role in Diabetes Management and Digestive Health

Jamun seeds contain jamboline and jambosine compounds that regulate blood sugar release and enhance insulin production, making it a powerful natural remedy for diabetes. The high fiber content aids digestion and helps prevent stomach issues like ulcers and inflammation. Jamun also has anti-inflammatory properties that benefit gut health.

Jamun Helps Regulate Blood Pressure and Boost Immunity

Jamun seeds contain ellagic acid, a potent antioxidant that helps stabilize blood pressure fluctuations. Regular consumption can aid those suffering from hypertension. Flavonoids and phenolic compounds in Jamun seeds strengthen the immune system and protect the body from free radicals, promoting overall health.

Aid in Weight Loss with Jamun Fruits

Due to their high fiber content, Jamuns help reduce appetite and support weight loss by keeping you fuller for longer. Including Jamun in your diet can accelerate your body’s fat-burning processes and promote a healthy weight.