Rashmika’s mantra to deal with difficult times: Have faith that this day will pass!

Chennai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s heartfelt and practical response to a fan struggling with tough times is winning hearts across social media.

Rashmika’s Advice to Fans Facing Hardships

A fan reached out to Rashmika on Twitter, expressing feelings of worthlessness and despair, asking, “What do you do when you hit the lowest phase of your life… how to deal with everything going wrong? Not willing to live… just feeling worthless. Suggestions please!”

Rashmika replied with compassion, saying, “You just breathe, surround yourself with people you trust — have faith that this day will pass — and you do the same thing tomorrow — and day after — and before you know it, you’ll see that you are feeling better — and you’ll be so proud of yourself for going and growing through it.”

Fans Applaud Rashmika’s Practical Wisdom

Rashmika’s response has been widely appreciated by her followers, who find her advice encouraging and realistic. The actress is known for her close connection with fans and for supporting them through social media.

Recently, Rashmika also came to the defense of her film’s director, Rahul Ravindran, on social media. Fans eager for updates on her upcoming movie The Girlfriend started trending the hashtag #ReleaseTheGirlfriend, expressing frustration over the lack of news.

Director Rahul Ravindran reassured fans, tweeting, “Guys… there will be updates soon. Praamise. Please be a little patient.”

Rashmika Promises Fans the Best from ‘The Girlfriend’

Rashmika then addressed her fans, saying, “Hi my lovelies. I know we’ve been making you wait and your trend really is something else… but trust me @23_rahulr is really working on it to give you the best output and it’s one of the most special kind of films. It’s a film where we speak about things we generally don’t talk much about. It’s a pure characters-driven film and that’s the beauty of it. We promise you we want to give you the best and it’ll be worth your while. But because of today… for all the love you’ve shown us, we’ll just speed up the process and deliver it to you soonest!”

About the Film ‘The Girlfriend’

The Girlfriend is produced by Allu Aravind and stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Dheekshith Shetty. The movie is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, with music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant.