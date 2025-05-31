Monsoon Storm Incoming! Telangana Set for Heavy Rains from Early June

Hyderabad: With the onset of the south-west monsoon, heavy rains are already being witnessed across the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has issued an important update, confirming that the south-west monsoon is steadily advancing across these regions.

According to the weather authorities, the monsoon system, combined with the influence of low-pressure areas, is expected to bring widespread rainfall to both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The department forecasts that from the second week of June, rainfall activity will increase significantly, resulting in heavy showers.

The Meteorological Department has further stated that due to the strengthening monsoon, the states can expect continued rains for at least another week. This prolonged spell of rains will help improve water levels in reservoirs and support the agricultural activities across the region.

Residents and farmers are advised to stay prepared for the upcoming monsoon showers and monitor weather updates regularly to stay safe during heavy downpours.