Corona Cases Spike Again: If You Have Cold or Cough, Take Precautions Immediately

India is once again witnessing a concerning rise in COVID-19 cases, with the Union Health Ministry reporting 511 new infections and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours. The resurgence has raised alarm bells across the country, especially with Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi emerging as the worst-hit regions.

Active COVID-19 Cases in India Rise to 2,710

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 2,710. The state of Kerala tops the list with 1,147 active cases, followed by:

Maharashtra: 424 active cases

424 active cases Delhi: 294 active cases

294 active cases Gujarat: 223 active cases

223 active cases Karnataka: 148 active cases

148 active cases Tamil Nadu: 148 active cases

States Reporting Highest Rise in Active Cases

Several states have seen a notable spike in COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours:

Kerala: +227 cases

+227 cases West Bengal: +59 cases

+59 cases Delhi: +56 cases

+56 cases Maharashtra: +40 cases

This rapid increase has prompted health authorities to stay on high alert.

COVID-19 Death Toll: 7 More Lives Lost

India reported 7 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours. These include:

Maharashtra: 2 deaths

2 deaths Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu: 1 death each

In Delhi, a 60-year-old woman with pre-existing health conditions succumbed to the virus, marking the first confirmed COVID-19 death in the capital in recent days.

Delhi Witnesses Sudden Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Delhi has seen a sharp increase in cases in just one week. From only 24 active cases on May 19, the number has surged to 294 as of today. Of these, 56 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours alone. Fortunately, 214 patients have recovered, but the sudden spike has created a wave of concern among citizens.

Health Ministry Assures Full Preparedness

Despite the rising numbers, the Health Ministry has assured that the country is fully prepared to handle the current situation. Hospitals and medical infrastructure have been upgraded, and protocols are in place to deal with any further surge in infections.

📌 Key Takeaways

511 new COVID-19 cases reported in India in the last 24 hours

reported in India in the last 24 hours Kerala leads with the most active cases (1,147)

leads with the most active cases (1,147) 7 deaths reported, including 1 in Delhi

reported, including 1 in Rapid surge seen in Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal

Government urges caution but assures full readiness

