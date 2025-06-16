CM Revanth Reddy Orders Fast-Track Action Plan to Operationalise 34 Medical Colleges in Telangana

In a decisive move to enhance healthcare and medical education in Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to immediately prepare an action plan to ensure all 34 medical colleges in the state are fully functional with necessary infrastructure and staff.

Official Committee to Oversee Infrastructure Development

The Chief Minister instructed that an Official Committee be formed to assess and expedite infrastructure works in each of the medical colleges. This committee will visit the institutions, evaluate facility gaps, estimate funding needs, and submit a comprehensive report to the state government. The CM emphasized the urgency of completing all pending works and ensuring readiness for full-scale operations.

NMC Concerns Addressed in High-Level Health Department Review

During a review meeting with Health Department officials at the ICCC, Revanth Reddy addressed key issues flagged by the National Medical Council (NMC). He directed the preparation of a detailed report covering staff recruitment, promotions for teaching faculty, increasing hospital bed capacity, equipment requirements, and filling of existing vacancies in government medical colleges.

Government Assures Immediate Fund Release & Central Coordination

The CM assured that the state government would release necessary funds without delay. He also urged officials to communicate promptly with the Union Health Ministry regarding required approvals and support. “We will approach Union Health Minister JP Nadda to resolve pending issues and ensure smooth functioning of our medical institutions,” he said.

Japanese Language to Be Taught in Nursing Colleges

Recognizing Japan’s growing demand for skilled nursing staff, Revanth Reddy announced plans to introduce Japanese as an optional subject in Telangana’s nursing colleges. The Japanese government has reportedly agreed to support language instruction for nursing students, boosting international employment opportunities.

App-Based Monitoring System Under Consideration

In a bid to improve hospital accountability, the Chief Minister proposed exploring the use of a digital app to monitor patient inflow, doctor services, and hospital functioning hours in real-time.

Monthly Reviews on Healthcare & Medical Education

Stressing the importance of health and education, CM Revanth instructed Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to conduct a dedicated review of the health and medical education sectors every month, beginning in the third week of June.

Key Officials Present:

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary to CM V. Seshadri, CM Secretary Manik Raj, Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, and Director of Health Dr. Narendra Kumar attended the meeting.