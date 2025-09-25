CM Revanth Reddy Orders High Alert as Heavy Rains Forecast Across Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains across Telangana over the next two days, prompting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to issue strict directives to officials of all departments. The Chief Minister emphasized continuous monitoring of rainfall and urged authorities to remain vigilant as moderate to heavy showers are expected in various parts of the state.

All district collectors have been instructed to stay on high alert and assess the situation regularly. In low-lying areas, residents may need to be evacuated and shifted to rehabilitation centres if necessary. CM Revanth Reddy also highlighted the need to inspect causeways, identify roads prone to flooding, and proactively manage traffic to prevent disruptions.

Also Read: Telangana to Get Two Night Safari Parks: One at Hyderabad Nehru Zoo, Another in Muchar

Special instructions were issued to the power department to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and remove any hanging wires to avoid accidents or casualties. Educational institutions, despite the ongoing Dussehra holidays, have also been asked to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

Additionally, teams from GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF, and SDRF in Hyderabad have been put on high alert to respond swiftly in case of emergencies. The Chief Minister stressed that all measures must be taken to safeguard lives and minimize damage during the anticipated heavy rainfall.