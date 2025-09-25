Telangana to Get Two Night Safari Parks: One at Hyderabad Nehru Zoo, Another in Muchar

HYDERABAD: The city is set to become a unique destination for wildlife enthusiasts with the announcement of two distinct night safari projects. One park is planned for Muchar as part of the ambitious Future City project, while the other will be established at the well-known Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park.

These parallel developments aim to enhance Hyderabad’s tourism appeal and offer residents and visitors new entertainment options. The projects follow a recent green light from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), which has permitted zoos to establish night safari facilities.

Muchar Night Safari: A High-Tech Venture

The larger of the two projects will be located in Muchar, covering an area of approximately 203 acres. This night safari is a key component of the Telangana government’s upcoming Future City, a planned smart industrial hub.

The project will be developed through a public-private partnership involving the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) and the Forest Development Authority. It is planned to be executed in two phases and will feature:

A dinosaur park with life-sized models.

with life-sized models. Virtual Reality (VR) experiences simulating jungle and space adventures.

experiences simulating jungle and space adventures. Advanced entertainment elements designed for a modern audience.

This safari is strategically integrated into the Future City’s master plan, which includes proposed metro rail connectivity, addressing accessibility issues that have affected past projects.

Nehru Zoo’s Immersive Nocturnal Experience

Simultaneously, the Nehru Zoological Park is developing its own night safari, with plans to launch within the next year. This initiative was approved following a CZA directive in 2023 that lifted the ban on such facilities in Indian zoos.

The zoo’s night safari will operate from 6 PM to 11 PM daily, except on Mondays. Key attractions will include:

A focus on naturally nocturnal species like owls, wild cats, civets, and bats.

like owls, wild cats, civets, and bats. A pioneering bioluminescent park showcasing glowing organisms.

showcasing glowing organisms. Technical assistance and expertise provided by the world-renowned Singapore Zoo.

Learning from Past Attempts

These new initiatives come after previous plans for a night safari in Hyderabad were shelved. A major project proposed for 125 acres in Kothwalguda in 2018-19 was cancelled due to environmental and feasibility concerns.

Officials involved in the current projects are reportedly taking a more cautious and phased approach, aiming to avoid the hurdles that led to the cancellation of earlier proposals. The emphasis for both new parks is on sustainable development and environmental compatibility.

A Boost for Hyderabad’s Tourism Landscape

The development of two separate night safari experiences is expected to position Hyderabad as a premier destination for nocturnal wildlife tourism in India. The projects align with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision to develop world-class urban amenities and strengthen the city’s standing as a global hub for business and lifestyle.

As the detailed project reports are finalized and construction begins, both ventures are anticipated to create new jobs and significantly contribute to the state’s tourism economy.