15,000 Telangana Girls to Get ₹30,000 Annual Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 | Apply Online by Sept 30 Deadline

Hyderabad: In a significant move to advance girls’ higher education, the Azim Premji Foundation will provide an annual scholarship of Rs. 30,000 to 15,000 girl students across Telangana. The announcement was officially made by V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, during a media briefing on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

The program aims to support students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who have completed their schooling in government institutions. This initiative is part of a massive national effort by the foundation to support up to 2.5 lakh girl students across 18 states during the 2025-26 academic year, making it one of India’s largest-ever scholarship programs for girls pursuing higher education.

Present at the announcement were Azim Premji Foundation’s Telangana In-charge, Srinivasa Rao, and Higher Education Council Secretary, Sriram Venkatesh.

Who is Eligible for the Scholarship?

To qualify for this financial aid, students must meet a specific set of criteria designed to support those most in need. Officials have urged educational institutions across the state to ensure this “most important” information reaches all potential candidates.

Key Eligibility Requirements:

Gender: The scholarship is exclusively for girl students.

The scholarship is exclusively for girl students. Educational Background: Applicants must have passed their Class 10 and Class 12 examinations as regular students from government schools in Telangana.

Applicants must have passed their Class 10 and Class 12 examinations as regular students from government schools in Telangana. Current Enrollment: Candidates must be enrolled in the first year of an undergraduate degree, diploma, engineering, nursing, medicine, or other recognized professional courses for the 2025-26 academic session.

Candidates must be enrolled in the first year of an undergraduate degree, diploma, engineering, nursing, medicine, or other recognized professional courses for the 2025-26 academic session. Course Duration: The chosen course must be between 2 to 5 years in duration.

The chosen course must be between 2 to 5 years in duration. Institution Type: Students must be studying in either a government college or a credible private college.

Students must be studying in either a government college or a credible private college. Economic Status: The program is targeted at students from economically weaker sections of society.

Scholarship Benefits Explained

The financial support provided is substantial and designed to cover educational expenses throughout the entire course duration. This ensures that students can focus on their studies without the burden of financial constraints.

Benefits for Selected Students:

Annual Grant: A sum of Rs. 30,000 will be provided each year.

A sum of will be provided each year. Full Course Coverage: The scholarship continues for the entire duration of the course. For example, a student in a 4-year engineering program will receive a total of Rs. 1.2 lakh.

The scholarship continues for the entire duration of the course. For example, a student in a 4-year engineering program will receive a total of Rs. 1.2 lakh. Direct Bank Transfer: The amount will be disbursed directly into the student’s bank account in two installments annually.

The amount will be disbursed directly into the student’s bank account in two installments annually. No Application Fee: The application process is completely free of charge.

The application process is conducted online through the official portal of the Azim Premji Foundation. Interested and eligible students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to avoid missing the deadlines. Click Here to Apply Online Now >>

Application Timeline:

Round I Applications: September 10, 2025, to September 30, 2025

September 10, 2025, to September 30, 2025 Round II Applications: January 10, 2026, to January 31, 2026

January 10, 2026, to January 31, 2026 Final Deadline (Current Cycle): September 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM

Students can complete their application by visiting the official website: azimpremjifoundation.org.

A Nationwide Initiative to Empower Girls

This scholarship program is built on the success of a pilot phase conducted in the 2024-25 academic year, where over 25,000 girls in select states received financial support.

Anurag Behar, CEO of the Azim Premji Foundation, highlighted the transformative power of education. He stated that “higher education changes social and economic prospects in life,” while acknowledging that girls, particularly from marginalized communities, continue to face significant financial and societal barriers to continuing their studies.

The foundation has ambitious plans to expand this program to cover the entire country in the coming years, marking a major intervention to bridge the gender gap in higher education. This initiative in Telangana is a crucial step toward creating an equitable educational landscape, empowering young women to achieve their academic and professional aspirations.