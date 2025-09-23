Hyderabad Water Supply Cut: 24-Hour Shutdown Announced for Sept 24-25 (Full List of Affected Areas)

HYDERABAD – A significant 24-hour water supply shutdown will affect several key areas of Hyderabad from Wednesday to Thursday, as the city’s water board undertakes critical emergency repairs on a major pipeline.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced a complete stoppage of water supply from 6:00 AM on September 24, 2025, to 6:00 AM on September 25, 2025.

What is the Reason for the Shutdown?

The disruption is necessary to address major leakages in a crucial 1,500 mm diameter pipeline. This pipeline is part of the Manjeera Phase-2 water supply scheme and transports water from Kalabgur to Hyder Nagar. It is a primary artery for the city’s drinking water.

During the 24-hour repair window, some neighbourhoods will experience low water pressure, while others will face a complete interruption.

Which Areas in Hyderabad Will Be Affected?

The water cut will impact a wide range of residential and commercial localities across multiple operational divisions. Residents in the following areas should prepare for the disruption:

O&M Division 17: RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur.

RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur. O&M Division 22: Beeramguda, Ameenpur.

Beeramguda, Ameenpur. O&M Division 6: Erragadda, S.R. Nagar, Ameerpet.

Erragadda, S.R. Nagar, Ameerpet. O&M Division 9: KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Bhagyanagar Colony, Pragathi Nagar.

KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Bhagyanagar Colony, Pragathi Nagar. Transmission Division 2: Various off-take points and bulk connections.

What Should Residents Do?

The HMWSSB has issued a clear advisory for citizens:

Store sufficient water in advance to meet essential needs during the 24-hour period.

in advance to meet essential needs during the 24-hour period. Use water judiciously and avoid wastage.

and avoid wastage. For emergency water requirements, book water tankers through the official HMWSSB website.

Residents facing acute water shortages can contact the HMWSSB’s 24-hour customer care helpline:

Main Helpline: 155313

155313 Alternative Numbers: 040-23300114, 040-23433933

This shutdown is part of ongoing efforts to maintain Hyderabad’s aging water infrastructure, which has seen several disruptions this year. The water board has assured that crews will work to restore supply as quickly as possible once repairs are completed.