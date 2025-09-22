Video: GHMC Demolishes Footpath Encroachments in Nampally’s Ahmed Nagar division as Part of Citywide Urban Improvement Drive

HYDERABAD, September 22, 2025 – The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) today conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Nampally constituency’s Ahmed Nagar division, removing unauthorized structures from footpaths between Khaja Mansion Hall and 1st Lancer. The operation aimed to reclaim pedestrian pathways and facilitate ongoing road-widening efforts in this congested corridor.

The demolition team targeted temporary sheds, kiosks, and stalls that had illegally occupied footpaths, obstructing pedestrian movement and contributing to traffic congestion. GHMC officials coordinated with local police to maintain law and order during the operation, which proceeded without major incidents despite some resistance from affected vendors.

🚧 Operation Details and Context

This drive forms part of GHMC’s broader citywide initiative known as Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments), a collaborative effort between municipal authorities and Hyderabad Police to improve urban mobility. The program has previously demonstrated success in enhancing traffic flow, with police reporting an average 6 kmph increase in vehicle speeds across Hyderabad since its implementation.

According to GHMC officials, the removal of encroachments follows legal provisions under Section 405 of the GHMC Act, which permits removal of unauthorized structures without prior notice when they obstruct public streets or pathways. The corporation has been conducting weekly anti-encroachment drives every Saturday across different circles of the city.

📊 Community Response and Economic Impact

While authorities emphasize the public benefits of encroachment removal, some local vendors and shopkeepers expressed concerns about the economic impact of the sudden demolitions. Many highlighted their dependence on daily trade and requested alternative arrangements or advance notice before future operations.

Similar concerns were noted during earlier Operation ROPE drives, where marginalized vendors like Jamuna and Padma – Dalit single women running micro businesses – faced significant economic hardship when their makeshift stalls were removed. GHMC officials acknowledge these challenges but emphasize the necessity of clearing public pathways for broader community benefit.

🌱 Broader Infrastructure Initiatives

The encroachment removal effort connects to GHMC’s larger sustainable development goals. The corporation recently announced plans to implement eco-friendly footpath construction using tiles made from recycled plastic waste. This initiative aims to address both waste management and urban infrastructure needs, with pilot projects planned for Raj Bhavan Road and Film Nagar.

GHMC’s budget for 2025-26 allocates ₹2,654 crore under the H-CITI initiative for urban infrastructure improvements, reflecting the corporation’s commitment to enhancing city livability through strategic investments.

🚦 Traffic Safety Improvements

Hyderabad Traffic Police have reported significant improvements in vehicular movement following anti-encroachment drives. Police Commissioner CV Anand noted that average traffic speeds have increased from 17-18 kmph to 24-25 kmph over the past year, despite approximately 1,600 new vehicles joining city roads daily.

The police department is using technological solutions including CCTV cameras on high-rise buildings and drone surveillance to monitor congestion patterns and optimize traffic management.

🔮 Future Enforcement Plans

GHMC officials indicate that anti-encroachment drives will continue weekly across the city, with zonal commissioners personally monitoring operations in their respective areas. The corporation remains committed to balancing urban regulation with sensitivity to economic impacts on vulnerable communities.

As Hyderabad continues its rapid urbanization, initiatives like Operation ROPE represent the municipal corporation’s efforts to create more organized, accessible, and sustainable urban spaces for all residents.