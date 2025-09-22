Telangana Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rain Predicted for 10 Days, Critical Crisis Expected September 26-27

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Telangana on high alert, forecasting a severe weather event with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected to lash the state for the next ten days. The situation is predicted to reach a critical peak on September 26 and 27, 2025, due to a deep depression developing over the Bay of Bengal.

A yellow alert for heavy rainfall is currently active for ten districts, including Rangareddy and Vikarabad, with thunderstorms and gusty winds predicted statewide.

Extended Forecast and Critical Timeline

The severe weather event will unfold in three distinct phases, culminating in what officials are calling a potential crisis.

Phase 1 (September 22-25): Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected across all districts. Isolated places in western and southern districts may experience heavier showers.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected across all districts. Isolated places in western and southern districts may experience heavier showers. Phase 2 – CRITICAL (September 26-27): This period represents the most severe threat. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around September 25, intensifying into a depression and crossing the South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 27. This system has an 80% probability of affecting east, central, and south Telangana, bringing with it very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

District-Wise Risk Assessment and Hyderabad Warning

The impending weather system threatens widespread disruption across the state. The following districts face the highest risk during the critical period of September 26-27:

Hyderabad: Expected rainfall between 120-200mm. The city faces a severe risk of urban flooding , with major disruptions to traffic and infrastructure.

Anticipated 120-180mm of rain, likely causing significant traffic disruptions. Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad: Each expected to receive 100-150mm, which will have a major impact on agricultural areas.

Districts including Medak, Kamareddy, Siddipet, and Khammam are also under a Medium-High Risk alert, with forecasts of 80-150mm of rainfall raising concerns over agriculture and potential riverine flooding.

Severe Impacts on Agriculture and Infrastructure

The state is already reeling from recent rains, with 2.36 lakh acres of crops damaged across 82 mandals. The new forecast spells further devastation for the agricultural sector, threatening kharif crops like paddy and cotton during their most critical growth stages.

Urban centers, particularly Hyderabad, are preparing for a crisis. The city’s infrastructure, recently tested by rains, is under severe threat.

IT Corridor Disruption: Areas like Gachibowli, Madhapur, and Hi-Tech City are expected to face major paralysis.

Official Response and Public Safety Advisories

The state government has declared a high alert. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has activated emergency protocols, mobilizing multiple departments for a coordinated response. The State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) is being prepared for immediate deployment.

Citizens are urgently advised to:

Avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall periods.

Stay away from waterlogged areas and never attempt to walk or drive through flooded streets.

Prepare emergency supplies, including food, water, torches, and essential medicines.

Continuously monitor official updates from IMD and local authorities.

The GHMC emergency helpline (040-21111111) is active for public assistance.

Long-Term Implications and Economic Concern

This unprecedented weather event carries significant long-term risks. Beyond the immediate damage to roads and water bodies, there is a elevated concern for food price inflation. Telangana is a major contributor to national rice and pulse production, and damage to the kharif harvest could disrupt supply chains and affect market prices across the region.

The extended forecast through early October indicates that this weather emergency will require sustained relief and recovery efforts long after the immediate crisis has passed.