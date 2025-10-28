Jubilee Hills By-Poll: CM Revanth Reddy to Address Film Unions Ahead of Roadshows

Hyderabad: Telangana’s ruling Congress is set to intensify its election campaign for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is leading a series of roadshows in two phases from October 30, party sources said today.

The Chief Minister will address a meeting of the Telugu film industry employee’s federation and its 24 other unions at Yousufguda Police grounds tomorrow.

The high stakes byelection is scheduled for November 11, while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The bypoll was necessitated by the untimely demise of incumbent BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

Of the 58 candidates contesting the seat, nearly half are independents. Candidates of three main political parties are V Naveen Yadav of the ruling Congress, Maganti Gopinath’s widow Magani Sunitha of BRS and Lankala Deepak Reddy of the BJP.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is not contesting the bypoll. The party president and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, had earlier announced his support for the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate, Naveen Yadav. Owaisi has slammed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for a lack of development in the constituency despite having been in power for ten years.

The Chief Minister will participate in roadshows on October 30 and 31 in the first phase, followed by a second round on November 4 and 5 to reach out to voters across the remaining areas, according to the schedule finalised by TPCC.

Revanth Reddy will cover all six divisions – Yousufguda, Vengal Rao Nagar, Erragadda, Rahmathnagar, Borabanda and Shaikpet, in a phased manner to strengthen Congress prospects in the high-profile contest.

To ensure a coordinated campaign, the Chief Minister has deployed 13 ministers and MP Mallu Ravi as division-wise incharges for the six divisions and assigned them specific responsibilities.

In addition to the ministers, the Chief Minister has also mobilised 55 senior Congress leaders, including MLAs, MLCs, MPs and chairpersons of state-run corporations, to take part in the campaign.

Altogether, 70 senior leaders will participate in door-to-door outreach until November 9, the final day of campaigning.

The high-decibel campaign marks the Congress’s determined push to capture the prestigious Jubilee Hills seat, which it had last won in 2009 Assembly polls, and consolidate its political momentum in the city ahead of upcoming GHMC elections scheduled for early 2026.