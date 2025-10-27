CM Revanth Reddy Visits Family of Late Maulana Peer Shabbir, Hails His Legacy of Unity and Service

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmed, President of the Jamiat Ulema of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, recognizing his lifelong dedication to addressing the issues faced by the minority community and fostering communal harmony in society.

The Chief Minister visited the residence of the late Maulana at Shaheen Nagar under Jalpally Municipality limits to personally offer condolences to his grieving family. Maulana Peer Shabbir, a revered scholar and social reformer, passed away recently due to illness, leaving behind a legacy of service and unity.

Speaking to the media after consoling the family, Revanth Reddy said that Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir was not only a respected religious leader but also a visionary who worked tirelessly for the welfare of minorities and for strengthening interfaith harmony. “He created an atmosphere of peace and togetherness among Hindus and Muslims through his actions and teachings. His passing is a great loss not just to the Muslim community but to the entire Telangana society,” he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the late Maulana’s relentless efforts in resolving minority issues and his invaluable contributions to the socio-educational development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “His services will be remembered forever. He was a bridge between communities, guiding people toward progress with compassion and wisdom,” Revanth Reddy added.

He further assured that the Telangana government would continue Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir’s mission by taking meaningful steps to address the challenges faced by minorities and uphold his ideals of equality and social justice. The government, he said, would explore appropriate measures to commemorate Maulana’s remarkable contributions to society in a lasting manner.

Revanth Reddy concluded by expressing deep sorrow over the loss, stating that Maulana Peer Shabbir’s legacy of humanity, unity, and service would continue to inspire future generations across Telangana.