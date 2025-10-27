Heavy Rain Alert in Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Puts Officials on High Alert

Hyderabad: Following a heavy rain forecast in the Telangana state, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed the officials concerned to be cautious during the procurement of paddy, cotton, and maize.

The authorities were ordered to take all measures to ensure that the procurement is carried out without any inconvenience and loss to the farmers.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao held a video conference with the district collectors and concerned senior officials and asked them to take necessary precautions as per the IMD forecast.