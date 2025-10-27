Telangana

Heavy Rain Alert in Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Puts Officials on High Alert

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf27 October 2025 - 20:29
Heavy Rain Alert in Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Puts Officials on High Alert
Heavy Rain Alert in Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Puts Officials on High Alert

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Following a heavy rain forecast in the Telangana state, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed the officials concerned to be cautious during the procurement of paddy, cotton, and maize.

The authorities were ordered to take all measures to ensure that the procurement is carried out without any inconvenience and loss to the farmers.

Also Read: These Vehicles Will Be Banned from November 1 — Check Full Details Here

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao held a video conference with the district collectors and concerned senior officials and asked them to take necessary precautions as per the IMD forecast.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf27 October 2025 - 20:29
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button