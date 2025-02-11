CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Review Meeting on BC Reservations at Command Control Center

Hyderabad: Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, is set to hold a crucial review meeting tomorrow at the Command Control Center to discuss the state’s BC (Backward Classes) reservations, following the submission of a detailed report by the commission.

The report, which was handed over to Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, has been referred to the state government for further review. While some recommendations within the report have been kept confidential, they are expected to play a significant role in the future of BC reservations in Telangana.

Key Discussions on BC Reservation Enhancements

In the upcoming meeting, CM Revanth Reddy will engage with ministers and government officials to evaluate the report’s findings. The discussions will focus on the potential enhancement of BC reservations, an issue that has garnered significant attention in recent times.

Currently, reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Telangana are provided based on their population percentages. According to the state’s latest caste census, the SC community accounts for 17.43% of the population, while the ST community makes up 10.45%.

The review meeting will determine how the state can proceed with the recommendations and may result in decisions that could alter the reservation structure for BCs, impacting the future of social justice and equality initiatives in Telangana.

The Road Ahead

The review meeting is seen as a key step toward ensuring that the state’s policies on BC reservations align with the needs of the community and reflect the demographic realities highlighted in the caste census. The outcome of this meeting could shape the state’s policies on reservations in the near future, marking a significant shift in the approach to social welfare.

The state government’s swift action on these matters demonstrates its commitment to addressing the needs of backward classes and fostering a fairer, more inclusive society.