Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Assures Commitment to the Welfare of Madiga Community and Sub-Castes

Hyderabad: In a significant development, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the welfare of the Madiga community and its sub-castes, emphasizing that the state government is working with the best of intentions, irrespective of political gains.

The CM made these remarks during a meeting with Mand Krishna, founder president of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), and representatives of the Madiga sub-castes, who met with him to discuss the issue of caste-based categorization under the SC (Scheduled Castes) category.

Legislative and Legal Steps to Advance Caste Categorization

The Chief Minister shared details about the legislative steps taken to ensure the smooth and legal progression of the caste categorization process for the SC sub-castes. He explained that to avoid any legal complications, the process was advanced legally, starting with discussions in the state Assembly. Subsequently, a Cabinet Sub-Committee and a Legal Commission were formed to carry the process forward.

“We have moved the process in a structured, legal manner to avoid any legal roadblocks. Initially, we discussed it in the Assembly, formed the Cabinet Sub-Committee, and set up the Legal Commission. The reports and recommendations of the commission will be brought before the Cabinet and the Assembly for approval as soon as possible,” CM Revanth Reddy stated.

Mand Krishna Appreciates CM’s Commitment

Mand Krishna, during the meeting, expressed his appreciation for CM Revanth Reddy’s commitment towards the categorization of SC sub-castes, acknowledging that the Chief Minister has stood by his words and worked diligently on the matter.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy for his unwavering commitment to the categorization of the SC sub-castes. The People’s Government, under his leadership, has shown great dedication to this cause, and I assure you that I will stand by the government as a brother in this endeavor,” Mand Krishna said.

Moving Forward with the Categorization Process

The Chief Minister also suggested that any issues or objections regarding the categorization should be taken up with the Cabinet Sub-Committee and the Legal Commission for further review. He urged the officials to ensure that the process continues smoothly and in line with the interests of the Madiga community.

This meeting marked a key moment in the ongoing efforts of the Telangana government to address the concerns of the Madiga community, signaling a continued commitment to ensuring justice and empowerment for the state’s marginalized communities.