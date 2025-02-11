Hyderabad Metro: Are Historic Places Like Charminar at Risk? PIL Seeking Halt on Expansion Raises Eyebrows

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Telangana High Court, raising significant concerns over the ongoing expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project. The PIL was submitted by the Andhra Pradesh Development Forum (APDPF), highlighting issues related to the impact of the metro expansion on historical structures in the Old City area.

Petition Names Key Authorities

The petition names several respondents, including the Chief Secretary of Telangana, the Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration Department, the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail, and the CEO of the Waqf Board. The petitioners have expressed their concerns about the preservation of historical landmarks that could be affected by the metro’s planned route.

Heritage Buildings at Risk

The PIL specifically references the Telangana Heritage Act, 2017, which mandates the protection and preservation of historical buildings and structures. The petition raises alarm over potential damage to iconic landmarks such as the Charminar, Falaknuma Palace, Purani Haveli, and the Mughal Pura tombs. These sites are considered vital to the region’s cultural and historical heritage and could be at risk due to the ongoing metro construction.

Request for Halt in Construction

In response to these concerns, the petitioners have urged the Telangana High Court to intervene. They have requested that the metro expansion design be approved either by the High Court or an expert committee before any further construction takes place. Furthermore, they have requested that all ongoing construction activities be halted until the matter is thoroughly reviewed.

Court Hearing Scheduled

The Telangana High Court has scheduled the next hearing for the case on February 17th. The outcome of this hearing could have significant implications for the future of the metro expansion in the Old City, especially in terms of balancing urban development with the preservation of Hyderabad’s rich historical legacy.

The matter has garnered considerable public attention, with many awaiting the court’s decision on the delicate issue of preserving heritage while advancing urban infrastructure projects.