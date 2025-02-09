Hyderabad: Over 30,000 Meat Shops to Be Shut Down as GHMC Plans Immediate Action

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on unlicensed meat shops, officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have shut down several illegal establishments in the city. The action, which took place early this morning, follows numerous complaints from the public about hygiene issues and the sale of substandard meat products.

GHMC officials reported that they had issued notices to 5,730 shops dealing in chicken, mutton, and beef that were operating without the necessary trade licenses. Authorities revealed that they had identified over 30,000 such illegal meat shops in Greater Hyderabad, many of which were found to be violating health and safety regulations.

Hygiene Concerns and Public Safety

The GHMC investigation revealed that many of the unlicensed shops had inadequate sanitation facilities. In some cases, stale and spoiled chicken and mutton were being stored and sold, posing serious health risks. Furthermore, some shops were found to be selling meat without the official GHMC stamp of approval, a violation of the city’s regulations.

Authorities have expressed concern over the rising incidents of food poisoning linked to poor hygiene in these meat shops. “The shops identified were operating under unsanitary conditions, and the meat being sold was not fit for consumption,” said a GHMC official. “We have acted swiftly to ensure that the public is protected from any health hazards.”

Warnings and Future Action

The GHMC has warned the unlicensed shops to improve their practices and obtain the necessary licenses. The authorities have made it clear that if the conditions do not improve following the notices, the shops will face permanent closure. The municipal corporation’s crackdown is part of an ongoing effort to improve food safety and prevent foodborne illnesses in the city.

As the authorities continue their efforts to ensure public safety, residents of Greater Hyderabad are being urged to be cautious when purchasing meat from markets and to report any suspicious or unhygienic establishments to the relevant authorities.