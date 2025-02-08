Mysterious Poultry Deaths in Telangana Trigger Emergency Response

Hyderabad: In response to unexpected poultry deaths in various districts of Telangana, Special Chief Secretary of the AHDD&F Department, Sabyasachi Ghosh, chaired a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Saturday. The meeting included representatives from the poultry industry, the Director of Animal Husbandry, and senior officials.

Daily Monitoring and Biosecurity Measures

Officials have been directed to monitor the situation daily to prevent any possible disease outbreak. A Control Room will be set up at the Directorate of Animal Husbandry to track developments and respond swiftly to any sudden surge in poultry fatalities.

To determine the exact cause of death, epidemiological examinations of deceased birds will be conducted. Strict biosecurity measures are being implemented in line with established protocols to contain any potential infection.

Restrictions and Surveillance Intensified

As a precaution, District Collectors have been instructed to intensify surveillance, while the Police Department has been directed to restrict the entry of poultry birds from other states.

Additionally, the Forest Department has been asked to monitor migratory bird movements, which could be potential carriers of infections.

To strengthen containment efforts, 24 check posts have been established, and 1,300 Rapid Response Teams have been deployed under the Animal Husbandry Department.

Authorities have assured that all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard the poultry industry and prevent any public health risks.