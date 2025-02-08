Hyderabad: Ameenpur Land Crisis: Hydra’s Major Survey to Expose Massive Encroachment

Ameenpur Municipality is set to conduct a comprehensive survey soon to resolve the confusion surrounding the boundaries of the lake areas. The survey will be carried out by the Hydra Survey Team, along with the Survey of India, Revenue Department, and other relevant teams, ensuring transparency. This initiative aims to clear up any encroachment issues and define the exact limits of lake lands.

Action on Encroachments in Ameenpur and Nearby Areas

Following several complaints regarding encroachments on government land and lake areas, Hydra Commissioner has pledged to address these issues promptly. He assured the public that the lakes and land areas designated for parks and public utilities would be safeguarded and protected from encroachment.

A significant issue has been raised regarding encroachments on government land and public spaces. The Hydra team is investigating various allegations, including complaints of private individuals illegally occupying land intended for public use. The ongoing survey will also ensure that any land designated for parks and utilities is not overtaken.

Complaints Against Encroachments in Localities

Residents from several areas, including Iyalapur, Chakrapuri Colony, RTC Colony, and Venkataramana Colony, have raised concerns regarding encroachments on their plots and common areas. Local residents of Iyalapur have reported that they have been facing problems for more than 40 years, with their plots being encroached upon and sold by individuals under the guise of ownership. According to the representatives of the Iyalapur Rajagopal Nagar Association, the people who had purchased plots in the 1980s were victims of illegal land transactions.

Residents have expressed that their plots, which they bought through legal means in the past, were later deemed as government land by officials at that time. With the help of the court, they are seeking justice, but issues remain unresolved, and the properties are still being encroached upon. Allegations have also been made that the encroachers, such as a person named Mukheem, have been selling these plots to others under fraudulent conditions.

Hydra Commissioner’s Visit and Investigation

Hydra Commissioner visited these areas on Friday to investigate complaints of encroachments, where local residents voiced their concerns. With the increase in reports of encroachments, particularly regarding the illegal occupation of parks, roads, and public spaces, the Hydra Commissioner has assured swift action against the culprits.

He stated that there would be a detailed examination of the encroachments, particularly in areas where there are legal disputes, such as Iyalapur. According to the residents, plots originally owned by SC, ST, and BC individuals are now being encroached upon, and despite multiple complaints, local authorities have not responded adequately.

Hydra’s Measures Against Encroachers

Hydra Commissioner also mentioned the formation of a new Hydra Police Station that would be dedicated to taking action against the land grabbers. He promised to take strict measures based on the findings of the survey, and the public will not need to worry as legitimate landowners’ rights would be ensured.

The government has established Hydra to preserve lands meant for public use and to prevent further encroachments. The Commissioner further stressed that action will be taken against the encroachers based on the findings of the ongoing investigation. The survey will aim to identify the genuine beneficiaries and clear any ambiguities regarding the land ownership.

The survey will be conducted in the presence of concerned authorities and will ensure that the lake boundaries are properly marked to prevent any future encroachments. It is part of Hydra’s larger mission to protect government lands and ensure that they are used for the benefit of the public.