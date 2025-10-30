Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Holds Video Conference with Officials to Review Cyclone Montha Preparedness

During the meeting, the Chief Minister issued a series of key instructions to the administrative machinery, emphasizing the need for swift and coordinated action to minimize damage and ensure public safety.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 October 2025 - 14:05
Hyderabad: In view of the heavy impact of Cyclone Montha across several regions of Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a high-level video conference with senior officials and district collectors to assess the situation and review precautionary measures.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister issued a series of key instructions to the administrative machinery, emphasizing the need for swift and coordinated action to minimize damage and ensure public safety.

Also Read: Cyclone Montha triggers deluge in parts of Telangana, hits road and rail traffic

He directed the Civil Supplies Department to maintain close communication with district collectors and provide timely guidance regarding paddy procurement. “Grain collection must remain a top priority,” the Chief Minister stressed, instructing that each procurement centre be assigned a special officer at the mandal level to oversee operations efficiently.

To prevent crop losses, Revanth Reddy advised that paddy stocks in vulnerable areas be shifted to nearby function halls or safer locations if required. He also directed collectors to submit daily reports on paddy procurement from every centre, ensuring continuous monitoring.

The Chief Minister further instructed each district collector and superintendent of police to jointly establish a dedicated monitoring centre to coordinate emergency and relief activities. He called for real-time updates on damaged roads to facilitate smooth traffic movement and urged officials to send detailed reports to the government on the extent of damage to crops, infrastructure, and public property.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted the importance of closely watching the condition of tanks, streams, irrigation projects, and culverts, particularly those at lower levels. He advised officials to alert residents living in vulnerable areas well in advance.

“All departments must work in close coordination and with a unified approach to tackle the situation effectively,” the Chief Minister said, underlining that proactive measures and teamwork were essential to safeguard lives and property during the cyclone’s aftermath.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

