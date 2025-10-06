CM Stalin announces 20 pc bonus for Public Sector employees in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, has ordered the payment of a 20 per cent bonus and ex-gratia for employees of state-run corporations and boards, including the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and State Transport Corporations, for the financial year 2024–25. The decision is aimed at recognising and rewarding the efforts of workers and boosting morale ahead of the festive season. In a government statement, CM Stalin said the move is part of the state’s commitment to support its workforce and encourage better performance in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

The order covers employees classified under ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories, who form the backbone of operations in these organisations. Under the new scheme, employees of profit-making public sector units in the ‘C’ and ‘D’ grades will receive 8.33 per cent of their annual wages as a statutory bonus and an additional 11.67 per cent as ex-gratia, totalling 20 per cent. Those working in the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), State Transport Corporations, Tamil Nadu Consumer Goods Trading Corporation (TNCGTC), and the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Cooperative Federation (Aavin) will also get the full 20 per cent, provided they are eligible for it.

For employees in PSUs that do not generate allocable surplus, the state will still extend relief — they will receive a minimum 8.33 per cent bonus, plus 1.67 per cent ex-gratia, totalling 10 per cent. Workers in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will also get 8.33 per cent bonus and 1.67 per cent ex-gratia.

Additionally, temporary workers in the Tamil Nadu Consumer Goods Corporation will receive a one-time ex-gratia payment of ₹3,000. Depending on their wage bracket, eligible permanent employees will get between ₹8,400 and ₹16,800 as part of this package. This decision will benefit over 2.69 lakh employees across Tamil Nadu’s public sector organisations and is expected to cost the government ₹376.01 crore.

Separate orders will soon be issued for employees of other cooperative and allied institutions. Officials said the announcement would help motivate workers and enable them to celebrate the upcoming festival season with greater enthusiasm, while also reinforcing the government’s goodwill towards its workforce.