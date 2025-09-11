CM Urges for Railway Connectivity Between the Capitals of AP & Telangana

Hyderabad: Assuring to extend full support from Telangana government for speedy completion of pending railway projects in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the Railway authorities to sanction the long-pending project for rapid road and rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Amaravati, as mandated under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.

At a high-level meeting with senior Railway officials today, the Chief Minister highlighted that the state has already requested the Centre for a 12-lane greenfield expressway from Bharat Future City to Bandar Port via Amaravati. He said that the government has prepared a 300-km alignment proposal, and stressed that, along with the road project, rapid rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Amaravati must also be developed.

Pointing to the need for enhanced inter-city connectivity, Revanth Reddy asked the Railway authorities to examine the survey and alignment proposals for the Hyderabad–Chennai and Hyderabad–Bengaluru high-speed rail corridors in sync with the greenfield highway network. He also underlined the importance of establishing a ‘Regional Ring Rail’ around Hyderabad, complementing the 362-km Regional Ring Road, which he said would transform Hyderabad into “the most happening city in the country.”

The meeting also discussed proposals for railway connectivity to industrial hubs, with the CM suggesting that alignments prepared by the state be considered alongside those of the Railways to meet future requirements. The state is ready to provide funds and acquire lands for the projects, including the plan to develop a railway line along the highway and expand the industrial corridor up to 1.5 km on either side.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the alignments must be cost-effective, futuristic, and beneficial for passenger transport, industrial growth, and tourism. Drawing parallels with global models, he said an integrated ‘road, rail and port connectivity’ is essential for achieving robust economic growth.

Calling for equitable regional development, Revanth Reddy requested for sanction of additional railway lines to Warangal city, a new line from Bhupalpally to Warangal, and upgradation of works at Kazipet Junction. He also reviewed the progress of the Vikarabad – Krishna new railway line and sought expedited preparation of the DPR for the Gadwal – Dornakal line.

The meeting was attended by South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, MP Kadiyam Kavya, CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, State Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, R&B Special Secretary Vikasaraj, CM Principal Secretary Srinivasa Raju, and Finance Secretary Sandeep Kumar.