KTR to Receive Prestigious Green Leadership Award 2025 in New York

BRS Working President and former minister KT Rama Rao has been selected for the prestigious Green Leadership Award 2025.

Mohammed Yousuf11 September 2025 - 19:22
Hyderabad: BRS Working President and former minister KT Rama Rao has been selected for the prestigious Green Leadership Award 2025. This international honour will be conferred during the 9th NYC Green School Conference in New York on September 24.

The award organisers, “Green Mentors,” formally announced Rama Rao’s selection in a letter, acknowledging his contributions to sustainable governance and environmental initiatives in Telangana. The letter stated: “On behalf of Green Mentors, it is an honour to confirm your selection as the recipient of the Green Leadership Award 2025.”

During his tenure as the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Rama Rao led a comprehensive urban greening campaign, transforming Hyderabad into a world-class model city. Key initiatives included the development of 977 parks under GHMC, creation of 108 lung spaces and theme parks, rain gardens, vertical gardens, and extensive institutional and avenue plantations, significantly enhancing Telangana’s green cover.

Under the tenure of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana’s green cover increased from 24% to 33%, positioning the state at the forefront of environmental protection. Hyderabad also received the World Green Cities Award and became the only Indian city recognized as the world’s “City of Trees” by the FAO and Arbor Day Foundation.

