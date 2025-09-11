Hyderabad Lashed by Heavy Rain: Traffic Chaos in Hayathnagar as Vehicles Stuck for Kilometers

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad was battered by heavy downpour on Thursday evening, leaving several areas inundated and traffic paralyzed. Roads across the city resembled lakes, with commuters struggling to navigate knee-deep floodwaters.

The worst-hit areas were Hayathnagar, Pedda Amberpet, and Abdullapurmet, where relentless rains caused severe waterlogging. At Ramoji Film City and surrounding regions, torrential rains continued without a break, further worsening the situation.

In LB Nagar, Bhagyalatha, and Vanasthalipuram, the intensity of rainfall brought vehicular movement to a near standstill. On the busy Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway, traffic was clogged for kilometers as vehicles crawled through flooded stretches. Commuters and motorists were left stranded in long queues, sparking frustration and chaos. Police teams were deployed to manage traffic, but congestion continued late into the evening.

According to the weather department, Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram, and Kuntluru areas recorded up to 100 mm rainfall until 4 PM. Moderate rainfall was also reported in LB Nagar, Nagole, Boduppal, Nacharam, Mallapur, Kapra, Moula Ali, ECIL, and Nagaram. Meteorological officials warned that more heavy rainfall is expected across the city in the next few hours, raising fears of further waterlogging and disruption.

For Hyderabadis, Thursday’s showers turned into a nightmare of flooded roads, stranded vehicles, and endless traffic snarls.