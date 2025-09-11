Mystery Death at Hanumakonda School: Student Bleeds from Nose and Ears Before Dying

Hanumakonda: A tragic incident has sent shockwaves across Hanumakonda district after a tenth-grade student suddenly collapsed and died while playing on the school ground. The incident occurred at a private school in the Nayeemnagar area, leaving fellow students, teachers, and parents in deep shock.

The deceased student has been identified as Jayanth (15). According to eyewitnesses, Jayanth suddenly fell to the ground during playtime and began bleeding from his ears and nose. Teachers and staff immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared that he had already died before arrival.

While the official cause of death is yet to be confirmed, the incident has sparked major controversy. Jayanth’s grieving parents have leveled serious allegations against the school staff, claiming that their son was beaten negligently by teachers, which they believe led to his untimely death.

The allegations have triggered outrage among parents and locals, who are demanding a thorough investigation and strict action if foul play is proven. Police have taken up the case and further inquiry is underway.

గ్రౌండ్‌లో ఆడుకుంటూ ఒక్కసారిగా కుప్పకూలి విద్యార్థి మృతి



చెవులు, ముక్కు నుండి రక్తం కారి మరణించిన పదవ తరగతి విద్యార్థి



హన్మకొండ జిల్లా కేంద్రంలోని నయీంనగర్ ప్రాంతంలో ఒక ప్రైవేట్ పాఠశాలలో ఘటన



మృతి చెందిన విద్యార్థి జయంత్(15)గా గుర్తింపు



ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించగా.. అప్పటికే… pic.twitter.com/ADovl2TXiJ — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) September 11, 2025

The sudden and shocking death of a healthy teenager has not only raised questions about school safety but also ignited a heated debate on alleged corporal punishment in private institutions.

This incident is likely to intensify calls for stricter monitoring of schools and stronger implementation of child protection laws in Telangana.