CM Yogi expresses grief over loss of lives in Ayodhya tragedy

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Ayodhya tragedy. In a post on the social media platform X, he extended condolences to the bereaved family. The Chief Minister prayed to Lord Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured. On Thursday evening, five people were killed and several others were trapped when a house collapsed after a blast in the Pura Kulandar Police Station area in Ayodhya.

Several others were also injured in the incident. A state Disaster Response Force team, locals and police rushed to the spot for the rescue and relief operations. The injured were rushed to the district hospital, where they were declared brought dead. Samples from the spot have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said that it seemed that it was a cylinder blast or a cooker blast in a kitchen, but the definite cause will be confirmed after forensic tests. BJP worker and Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission member Priyanka Maurya posted on X, “Sad to hear about the heart-wrenching incident of loss of five lives in cylinder blast in Ayodhya.” She prayed to God to grant the deceased a place in his lotus feet and speedy recovery for the injured.

Soon after the house collapsed, CM Yogi had directed the officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and speedy rescue and relief operations. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Ayodhya tragedy. In a post on X, he said: “The loss of five lives in the Ayodhya blast is very tragic.” Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, said that the injured should be provided appropriate treatment. He also demanded a probe into the incident. The incident occurred just a day after Kanpur recorded a scooter blast, leaving eight people injured.