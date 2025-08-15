Criticism Flows as AP, Telangana CMs Spar Over Banakacherla Construction

Hyderabad: During the 79th Independence Day celebrations, a verbal dispute arose between the Chief Ministers of two Telugu states. In events held in Hyderabad and Vijayawada, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu exchanged criticisms regarding the use of Godavari and Krishna waters.

Chandrababu Naidu asserted his commitment to advancing the Banakacherla project and stated that he would not waver on this issue. In response, Revanth Reddy emphasised that there would be no compromise on securing the state’s rights to Krishna and Godavari waters.

Revanth Reddy strongly rebutted Naidu’s remarks made at the Golconda Fort, insisting that there would be no retreat concerning the water allocation between the two states. He added that the state government would implement a strategic plan to effectively secure its rightful share.

“No matter how many attempts are made by anyone. We will defeat those attempts. We will break the conspiracies under any circumstances and achieve the water share to Telangana. Once all the needs of Telangana are met, we will provide water to other states,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Telangana will secure its share of the Krishna and Godavari waters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu indirectly asked Telangana what the problem is with the Banakacherla they are planning to build. Chandrababu made it clear that no state will suffer any loss from this project. He indirectly made harsh comments targeting CM Revanth Reddy, saying that no one needs to object to the construction of the Banakacherla project.

“With the construction of the Banakacherla project, we will only use the water that is wasted into the sea. We are bearing the losses due to the floodwater coming from the upstream states. Why are you objecting to using the same floodwater? I question whether we should bear the flood but not use that water,” Chandrababu Naidu said.