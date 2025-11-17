Cold Wave Tightens Its Hold on Hyderabad; Ibrahimpatnam Records Lowest of The Season

Hyderabad: Telangana is experiencing an intense bout of winter, with temperatures dipping sharply across several districts and the outskirts of Hyderabad. Many locations reported single-digit minimum temperatures, leaving residents feeling the full force of the cold wave.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, in its latest forecast on Monday, stated that dry and chilly winds are likely to persist over the next few days. The department expects minimum temperatures across the State to fall further by 2°C to 3°C.

Single-Digit Temperatures Beyond Northern Telangana

The cold conditions are no longer limited to northern districts such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Nirmal. Even the peripheral areas of Hyderabad—Serilingampally, the University of Hyderabad (UoH), and Rajendranagar—have been consistently recording single-digit lows.

Sirpur in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district saw the state’s lowest temperature at 7°C, marking one of the coldest mornings this season. In Hyderabad’s suburbs, Serilingampally and UoH registered temperatures ranging between 8°C and 9.8°C.

Temperature Readings Across Hyderabad

Between Sunday night and Monday morning, Ibrahimpatnam recorded the lowest temperature in the city at 8.2°C, followed by:

UoH: 8.8°C

8.8°C Rajendranagar: 10°C

Other areas recorded slightly higher, yet significantly cold minimum temperatures:

Secunderabad Cantonment: 11.2°C

11.2°C West Marredpally: 11.5°C

11.5°C Alwal: 11.9°C

11.9°C Qutbullapur: 12°C

12°C Gachibowli: 12.1°C

12.1°C Malkajgiri: 12.7°C

Most other areas of Hyderabad reported minimum temperatures between 13°C and 15°C.

What’s Next? Weather Experts Explain

Independent weather analyst T. Balaji (Telangana Weatherman) noted on X (formerly Twitter) that similar temperatures are likely to continue for the next 48 hours. After that, residents can expect a gradual rise in minimum temperatures.

Despite this expected improvement, many regions across Telangana are already experiencing one of the coldest spells of the season, prompting people to bundle up as early morning and late-night temperatures continue to drop.