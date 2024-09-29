Cong demands FM’s resignation over FIR, slams BJP for ‘undermining democracy’ via electoral bonds

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday attacked the BJP after a case was lodged against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others on a complaint relating to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme and demanded her resignation for “undermining democracy”.

The opposition party reiterated its demand for a Supreme-court monitored inquiry through an SIT into the whole electoral bond scheme.

Addressing a press conference here along with party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh charged that four ways were used to extort money through the “conspiracy of electoral bonds – prepaid bribery, postpaid bribery, post-raid bribery and through farzi companies”.

He said the Finance Minister should immediately resign as she is “guilty” politically, legally and morally.

Ramesh said the FIR was lodged on orders of the court and the Congress has nothing to do with the FIR.

He said the Congress has been demanding a Supreme-court monitored inquiry through an SIT into the electoral bonds scheme and reiterates that demand.

Singhvi also accused the BJP of “undermining democracy”.

“The Finance Minister cannot do this on her own. We know who is number 1 and number 2 and this was done on whose directions,” he said.

“The larger issue is the level playing field which is necessary for free and fair polls. Free and fair polls are critical for democracy. This is an attack on our democratic system,” Singhvi said while terming it as “EBS – Extortionist BJP Scheme”.

A case was registered on Saturday against Sitharaman and others on the directions of a court in Bengaluru, following a complaint relating to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme.

According to police, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against Sitharaman, ED officials, office-bearers of the BJP at state and national level, based on the order of a special court.

BJP Karnataka chief B Y Vijayendra and party leader Nalin Kumar Kateel have also been named in the FIR.

The complaint was lodged by Adarsh R Iyer, Co-President of ‘Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath’ (JSP) alleging that the accused “committed extortion under the guise and garb of electoral bonds” and benefited to the tune of more than Rs 8,000 crore.

The complainant further alleged that Sitharaman through the clandestine aid and support of ED officials facilitated extortion of thousands of crores of rupees for the benefit of others both at the state and national levels.

“The entire extortion racket under the garb of electoral bonds has been orchestrated hand in glove with officials of the BJP at various levels,” it said.

The Supreme Court in February had struck down the electoral bond scheme, saying it violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution.