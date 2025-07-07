Congress Bringing Big Changes in Telangana with New Welfare Schemes, Says Deputy CM

KHAMMAM: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday strongly criticized the opposition parties, accusing them of plotting conspiracies as they struggle to accept the Congress government’s rapid rollout of welfare schemes.

Addressing a large gathering at Madhira after distributing Indiramma housing pattas, Vikramarka stated, “The opposition is unable to digest our success. We are committed to eradicating poverty and restoring dignity to every individual.”

₹22,000 Crore Spent on Indiramma Housing in One Year

Vikramarka revealed that the Congress government has spent ₹22,000 crore under the Indiramma Housing Scheme in just one year—calling it a national record.

“From a newborn to the elderly, our government has a scheme for everyone,” the Deputy CM emphasized, noting that out of 1.1 crore families in Telangana, 93 lakh have already benefited from at least one welfare initiative.

“Opposition Converted People’s Needs into Votes”

Lashing out at the previous BRS government, he said:

“They ruled for 10 years, looking only after themselves. They failed to solve real issues and couldn’t even clear old housing bills. Instead, they pushed the state into massive debt.”

He alleged that BRS’ inaction forced the current Congress government to allocate thousands of crores for new housing schemes that should have been implemented earlier.

Congress Launches First Phase of 4.5 Lakh Homes

Bhatti Vikramarka also detailed the current housing efforts:

“Soon after forming the government, we launched construction of 4.5 lakh homes in Phase 1, each supported with ₹5 lakh. This is a people-first government.”

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive welfare, calling the Indiramma model a blueprint for empowering every household in Telangana.