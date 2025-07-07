‘Plant Trees, Empower Women’: CM Revanth Links Green Drive with Gender Empowerment

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy officially launched the ‘Vana Mahotsavam’ plantation drive on Monday at Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTSAU) in Rajendranagar. The ambitious green initiative aims to plant 18.03 crore saplings across the state during this monsoon season.

The Chief Minister was joined by Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha, PCCF C. Suvarna, and other top officials at the launch event held in the university’s Botanical Garden, which spans 40 acres.

CM Encourages Women to Play Key Role in Green Telangana Mission

In a passionate speech, CM Revanth Reddy urged every household to plant at least two saplings, and appealed to women to take care of them like their own children.

Also Read: “Hydra Has Always Been Pro-Poor”: AV Ranganath Answers Public Questions on X

“If you protect trees, trees will protect you,” said the CM, highlighting the urgent need to combat global warming and environmental degradation through community-led plantation efforts.

He also stressed the critical role of women in environmental protection and broader societal transformation, aligning the plantation movement with the government’s commitment to women empowerment.

33% Women’s Reservation in Politics: CM Promises 60 Seats

While speaking about inclusive governance, CM Revanth Reddy announced that Telangana’s Assembly seats will increase from 119 to 153, and with 33% reservation for women, at least 51 seats would go to women. He further committed to allotting 60 tickets to women candidates in the upcoming elections, aiming to bolster female participation in politics.

Forest Departments and HMDA to Lead Massive Green Drive

PCCF C. Suvarna detailed the execution strategy of the plantation drive, which involves coordinated efforts from:

Forest Department

Municipal Administration

GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation)

HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority)

She stated that HMDA has adopted 150 acres of land on the PJTSAU campus to support this initiative.

Native Trees to Replace Eucalyptus and Subabul

As part of improving biodiversity, Suvarna announced that invasive species like Subabul and Eucalyptus are being removed and replaced with native Telangana tree species. This decision triggered controversy over the weekend, as some students protested alleged tree felling on campus.

University Clarifies Tree Removal for Ecological Restoration

PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Prof Aldas Janaiah responded to the backlash, clarifying that:

Only harmful and non-native trees are being removed

are being removed The process was done through a formal auction

The initiative is part of a long-term ecological restoration plan

He reaffirmed the university’s commitment to enhancing green cover and making space for valuable plantation species native to Telangana.

With the Vana Mahotsavam drive, Telangana aims to lead the way in environmental conservation while simultaneously empowering women and involving communities. By promoting the plantation of 18.03 crore saplings and aligning it with social welfare goals, the Revanth Reddy-led government hopes to create a greener, more inclusive future for the state.