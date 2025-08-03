Congress Committed to BC and Minority Welfare: Shabbir Ali at Janahita Padayatra Meet in Armoor

Hyderabad: As part of the Telangana Congress Janahita Padayatra, Congress senior leader and Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Sunday participated in a joint district-level key party workers’ meeting held at PVR Gardens in Armoor town, Nizamabad district.

The event was attended by senior Congress leaders, including AICC Telangana Incharge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, Minister D Seethakka, and several MLAs and public representatives.

Addressing party workers, Shabbir Ali credited the Congress party’s return to power in Telangana to the relentless efforts of grassroots workers. “We are in government today because of your 10-year-long struggle. You worked hard for us – now it is our responsibility to work for you and help you become leaders,” he told the gathering.

He praised Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which spanned over 4,000 kilometres across the country, saying it helped him “understand the hearts of the people” and design welfare policies suited to Telangana’s needs. He said Telangana had emerged as the leading state in ensuring political power for backward communities.

Shabbir Ali said the Janahita Padayatra, launched by Meenakshi Natarajan and Mahesh Kumar Goud on Rahul Gandhi’s call, was aimed at understanding public problems, spreading awareness about Congress programmes, and delivering people-centric governance.

Referring to the BC Declaration in Kamareddy, he said enhancing the BC quota to 42% had already been approved in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. “We are launching protests in Delhi from August 5 to ensure this declaration is also approved by the Centre. This is our next step to securing justice for backward communities,” he announced.

Highlighting the Congress party’s commitment to minorities, Shabbir Ali said, “It was Congress that gave 4% reservation to minorities in Telangana. Despite political conspiracies to revoke it, we are safeguarding it legally through the courts.” He added that the caste census initiated under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy revealed that the minorities, who constitute over 12% of the state population, about 10.08% are backward. “With this data, no force can now stop minority reservation,” he asserted.

He appealed to the public to support the Congress’s efforts for the welfare of backward and marginalised communities. Aiming for the BJP-led Centre, he accused it of conspiring to remove voting rights of the poor and of handing over the nation’s wealth to corporates like Ambani and Adani.

The event saw participation from Zaheerabad MP Suresh Shetkar; MLAs Sudarshan Reddy, Bhoopathi Reddy, and Lakshmi Kantha Rao; State Cooperative Chairman Manala Mohan Reddy; MLC Balmuri Venkat; former MLC Jeevan Reddy; Minority Corporation Chairman Taher Bin Hamdan; Balkonda constituency in-charge Muthyala Sunil Kumar Reddy; Vinay Kumar Reddy; Enugu Ravinder Reddy; and other senior leaders.