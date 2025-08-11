Congress driving Telangana into debt trap, says KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that the Congress government headed by Revanth Reddy is driving Telangana into a debt trap.

The former minister expressed concern over the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India that in just four months of the financial year 2025-26, the Congress government has already crossed 50 per cent of its borrowing limit set by the Union Finance Ministry.

“Fiscal deficit widening, with reckless market loans to cover poor revenue collection under Congress Governance. Instead of building wealth, attracting investments, boosting the economy.. Revanth is obsessed with political vendetta and PR drama.

Telangana is paying the price for Congress incompetence, empty promises, and financial mismanagement,” Rama Rao said in a post on X on Monday. In another post, the BRS leader voiced concern over the CAG report that Telangana is facing fiscal stress.

“This is a serious Red Flag! I never thought we would have to witness this – the latest CAG Report screams alarm bells. There is a sharp decline in Telangana’s growth,” he wrote. “A failed Congress party’s governance results in a failed economy.

They promised 6 guarantees but delivered only a failed economy. Income is on a downward trend, the debts are zooming up. This isn’t rocket science. This is plain math. Telangana’s economy is crumbling under the weight of Congress incompetence,” said KTR. “You projected a ₹ 2,738 crore surplus budget, but today Telangana is looking at ₹ 10,583 crore revenue deficit…just by the end of the first quarter The non-tax revenues are seeing a sharp decline.

Only 3.37 percent of the budgeted ₹ 2,26,720 crore was achieved! The government already borrowed ₹ 20,266 crore which is 37.5 % of the annual target Without even laying a road or commissioning a new project, without even providing students with a decent square meal – this government spent Rs 20,266 crore!!!”

“Where is the expenditure going? Also why is the economy in a free-fall? All those who made tall claims of Telangana economy being on auto-pilot, can they explain this phenomenon? Can the financial experts of Congress tell how they plan to bring the state’s economy back on track?” asked KTR.